Forty-nine students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University were recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society.

Beta Gamma Sigma membership is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in an undergraduate or graduate program at a school accredited by AACSB International (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business).

Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is by invitation only to business students who have met explicit academic qualifications defined by the International Honor Society’s Articles of Incorporation combined with chapter requirements relating to active leadership and/or service-learning.

Dr. Kelly McCauley, associate and Engler Professor of Management, serves as the chapter adviser. Student officers are Karlandria Edwards (president), Kate Warren (vice president), Kenneth Dei-Amoah (secretary), and Jessie Castillo (treasurer).

Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, and Joseph Peterson, a West Texas A&M University alumnus, Edward Jones financial adviser and Amarillo philanthropist, delivered speeches at the ceremony.

Among those students inducted is Craig Mowers, Sherrard, Illinois.