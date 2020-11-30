(November 23, 2020, Aledo, IL) Today the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting another COVID-19 related death, a man in his 90s. This brings the total number of Mercer County deaths to ten.

"Today we are reporting the loss of another resident of Mercer County," said Carla Ewing, Administrator. "The staff at MCHD send their sympathies to the family and friends of this gentleman."

(November 27, 2020, Aledo, IL) Today the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting another 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 717 cases since reporting began.

The latest cases include:

1 male in his 90s

6 males in their 80s

2 males in their 70s

3 males in their 60s

7 males in their 50s

6 males in their 40s

2 males in their 30s

1 male in his 20s

3 males in their teens

2 males under the age of 13

1 female in her 90s

5 females in their 80s

2 females in their 70s

3 females in their 60s

4 females in their 50s

6 females in their 40s

4 females in their 30s

3 females in their 20s

1 female under the age of 13

At this time there are 93 individuals isolating at home and 4 are hospitalized. Deaths remain at 10. In addition, the health department has identified 250 close contacts of these individuals. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, release of any additional information on cases is prohibited.

Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask when you are in public, keep a minimum of 6 feet between you and other people, and continue to frequently wash your hands.

Further COVID-19 related statistics can be found at: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics