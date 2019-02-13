1939-2019



John R. Beal, 79, of Olney, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. John was born on November 1, 1939 in Clay Co., IL, the son of Ralph Edgar Beal and Nyda (Woods). He married Marie A. (Ochs) on May 26, 1973 in Jerseyville, IL and she survives him.

John was employed many years in the family business at The Holiday. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed construction, having built two of the homes that he lived in. John also enjoyed horse racing and at one time was a part owner of a thoroughbred. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge, the Eagles, and the Knights of Columbus.

John is survived by his wife, of 45 years, Marie Beal of Olney; Daughter, Cherri Hayes of Calhoun; Son, Terry Beal of Maud, TX; Daughter, Tina Pearcy and husband Tod of Effingham, IL; Grandchildren, Brandy (Robert) Jellison, Trent Pearcy, Travis Pearcy; Great Grandchildren, Kristian, Kelsea, Kyle, and Kendra Jellison; Brothers, Charles, Tony, and Tim Beal of Olney, and Jerry and Denny Coldren of OK; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Evelyn Beal and Nyda and W.D. Coldren; brother, Michael Beal, and son-in-law, Brad Hayes.

Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

Cremation Rites were accorded.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial following at Haven Hill Cemetery.