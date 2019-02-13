Richard D. Kreider, 86, of Silvis, Illinois, formerly of Prairie City, Illinois, passed away at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Genesis Senior Living Illini Restorative Care Center. He was born on October 31, 1932 in Prairie City, Illinois to James Ray and Lola (Helton) Kreider. He married Cornelia A. Coombs on July 7, 1956 in Walnut Grove, IL. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2011.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, Lace (Troy) Patton of Winter Haven, FL; three grandchildren, Lisa Wisdom of St. Clair Shores, MI, Natasha Hardin of Winter Haven, FL, and Daniel Hardin of Flagstaff, AZ; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He proudly served in the United States Navy.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, where visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jim Eddy will officiate. Interment will be in the Prairie City Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.




