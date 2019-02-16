Regina F. Rapp, 93, of Flanagan, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Evenglow Lodge Health Center, Pontiac.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Flanagan, with Father William Keebler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, El Paso.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.

Regina was born April 16, 1925, in Pontiac, the daughter of Joseph and Cecilia Reeves King. She married Dale W. Rapp on Sept. 25, 1948, in Pontiac. He died Oct. 26, 2004.

Surviving are three children, David (Teresa) Rapp of Normal, Paula Miller of Courtland, N.Y., and Christine (Randall) Snider of Bloomington; five grandchildren, Rachel, Regina, Reagan, Aaron, and Jacob; many great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris King of Pontiac.

Regina was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Flanagan, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Regina and Dale owned and operated Pontiac Glass Company for 40 years and they also farmed in the Flanagan area for many years and she always enjoyed helping farm. She had also worked at Janney’s Supper Club in Flanagan.

Regina enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Midwest Affiliate, Peoria, or to her church.