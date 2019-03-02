Ellen Marie Walters, 93, of Bushnell, IL passed away at 2:40 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Elms Nursing Home. She was born March 20, 1925 in Ozark, IL to Walter Thomas and Susan Catherine (Gray) Keener. She married Maurice R. Walters on November 10, 1945 in Lewistown, IL; he preceded her in death on December 31, 1999.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Justin Walters; six brothers; four sisters; and one sister-in-law, Clara Keener.

She is survived by six children, Marvin (Rena) Walters of Clarkston, WA, Marcia (Larry) Hart of Marietta, IL, Dan (Linda) Walters of Bella Vista, AK, Tom (Linda Havens) Walters of Bushnell, IL, Rick (Barb) Walters of Bushnell, IL, Carol (Bill) Hyde of Bushnell, IL; eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Ellen had a beautiful voice and sang on the radio as a child. She was a very crafty person and specifically enjoyed making Christmas ornaments and memorial flowers. She made delicious pies at the Highway Cafe for over 25 years. Her family, friends, and neighbors will always remember how helpful and caring she was.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, with Pastor Marvin Walters officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bushnell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com