Fred Purdy, 77, of Olney, formerly of Effingham passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 1st, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his brother Ron, his loving wife Sandra, and their two children, Scot Purdy and Krissy (Todd) Rietz, as well as his grandchildren, Cole Purdy, Macy and Bodey Rietz.

Fred was born on August 14, 1941 in Effingham, Illinois to Loren and Verna Purdy. He was their second born child, between his older brother Ron and younger sister, Brenda Braunecker. He graduated from Effingham High School in 1960 and went on to study at Southern Illinois University, where he graduated with an associate degree in Technology in 1963. After graduating, Fred quickly took a position with A.M.F., where he went on to be the head of the design department. After many successful years, Fred left for Weider. Eventually, Fred combined his graphic design skills with his creativity, and started running his own business: Fine Print Graphics, a successful screen-printing business where his skill sets were allowed to flourish. Fred met Sandra Watson in July of 1964 and by the following May 1st, the couple was married. They greeted their first born into the world in January of 1966 and their second in May of 1970. The family shared years of laughter, joy, and love. Fred lived a happy and productive life, never stopping for a moment. Fred was a great father and beloved grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Brenda.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made out to the First Presbyterian Church of Olney or to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Olney. The burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon at 10:00 AM the following day.

All are welcome and invited to attend.