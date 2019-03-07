Jo Ann Sanders, 89, of Macomb, Illinois passed away at 12:13 AM Sunday March 3, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 24, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles and Helen Skinner Brunner; she first married Bob Gecsy; he preceded her in death. She then married William Harold Sanders on March 25, 1967. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Rachel (Randall) Larson of Arlington Heights, Illinois and a grandson, Daniel Larson.

She received her undergraduate degree at Ohio University in Education and her graduate degree form Temple University in the Arts.

She was a Master Weaver, she taught at Western Illinois University for 35 years, was a member of First Baptist Church and Fortnightly.

Upon Jo’s request her body was donated to Washington University Medical School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorial Services will be at 11 AM Saturday March 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Macomb, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Rev. Russell Glaue will officiate. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church or the Western Illinois Museum. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com