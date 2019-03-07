Lola M. Ault, age 82, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 10:18 A.M. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Wesley Village in Macomb. She was born on August 27, 1936 in Macomb, Illinois the daughter of Harold and Maxine Heaton Springer.

Lola is survived by one son Phil Ault of Las Vegas Nevada, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers Don (Betty) Springer, and Rich (Mary Lou) Springer, one sister Mary (Jerome) Lenth, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Rick Ault and Larry Ault.

Lola had lived all her life in the Roseville and Macomb area. She had worked for many years as a clerk for the Osco Drugstore in Macomb.

Cremation rites have been accorded.The family will meet with friends at a celebration of Lola’s life that will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Wesley Village in Macomb. Memorials may be made to the Lola Ault Memorial Fund.

Clugston – Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.




