Melinda J. “Mindi” Terrell, 51, of Pontiac, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Her funeral will be as noon Saturday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. In honor of Mindi’s wishes, the family requests that all attending the service wear red. Burial will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cullom Cemetery, Cullom.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Mindi was born Feb. 26, 1968, in Bloomington to Sam G. and Joan R. (Hamilton) Terrell. Both survive in Hoopeston.

Also surviving are her brother, Matthew G. (Kristie) Terrell of Hoopeston; sister, Leslie (Carey) Wiesner of Pontiac; brother-in-law, Mike Richie of Reddick; nieces and nephews, Trevor (Brenda) Wiesner, Brendan (Chloe) Wiesner, Adam Wiesner, Abbey (Jason) Fosdick, Jared Richie, Sean (Sarah) Richie, Drew Braden, Raij Irvin, Jacob Haskins, and Matthew Terrell; and great-nieces and nephews, Jackson Fosdick, Sophia Fosdick, Eleanor Ruder, Chuck Ruder and Arlo Braden.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Angela D. Richie; and one nephew, Colby Haskins.

Mindi was a graduate of Hoopeston High School, Class of 1986. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Illinois State University and her Master’s Degree in Marketing from DePaul University.

Mindi started her career with the Make A Wish Foundation in Arizona. She later moved to Chicago and used her marketing skills for Kraft Foods, Dunkin Donuts, and Custom Culinary. She then moved to Pontiac and served as the Executive Director for the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mindi was very active with the United Way, served on the Advisory Board for OSF Hospitals, and served on many other local boards in the Pontiac area.

In lieu of flowers, Mindi’s wish was for memorial donations to be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or United Way of Livingston County, 210 N. Plum St., Pontiac, IL 61764.

