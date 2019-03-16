Sheila D. Price, 72, of Lexington, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, with Rev. Tim Hubert officiating.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the memorial home on Tuesday.

Sheila was born Oct. 10, 1946 in Normal, the daughter of Delmar and Donna Wyant Beecher. She married Robert S. Price. He died September 22, 2011.

She is survived by four daughters, Paula (Denny) Myers, Dawn (Dave) Rehker, Bobbi (Tony Mayer) Price, and Nicole Price, all of Lexington; and eight grandchildren, Drew Myers and Maddie (Adam) Johnson, Carley (Brandon Schenk) Price and Chase Price, Tyler, Cameron, and Grace Grimsley, and Quinn Rehker; and two sisters, Sherrill (Perry) Wilson and Karen (Kenny) Robinson, both of Pontiac.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sheila was a member of First Lutheran Church of Pontiac. She worked as a claims processor for State Farm for 13 years. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Pontiac, or the Lexington Ambulance Service.