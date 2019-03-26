Larry David Jennings, 67, of Bloomington, formerly of Pontiac, passed away at 5:14 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria.

His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Terry Strom officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, has charge of arrangements.

Larry was born Dec. 22, 1951, in Streator, the son of Mel N. and Betty M. Lehman Jennings. He married Doris Thompson on Oct. 1, 1971, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran church in Pontiac.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Doris Jennings of Bloomington; daughter, Tiffany (Matt) Giordano of Lucas, Texas; grandchildren, Christian and Lauren Giordano; sister, Judy (Mic) Majercin; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Jennings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald; and a sister, Cindy.

Larry was employed at Caterpillar in Pontiac for more than 37 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, the Loyal Order of Moose in Pontiac and the Pontiac Sportsman’s club. He was also an elder at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pontiac.

He collected coins and guns and enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Online condolences may be left at www.kiblerbradyruestman.com.