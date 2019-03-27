Larry Thompson, 59, of Pontiac, died at 12:55 pm. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence in Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Larry was born Oct. 20, 1959 in Fairbury, a son of John and Anita Russell Thompson. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are three brothers, Brian (Peggy) Thompson of Kalamazoo, Mich., Gary Thompson of Norfolk, Va., Darren Thompson of Tempe, Ariz.; one sister, Julie Thompson of Ely, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Thompson and one sister, Vicki Lynn Thompson.

Memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

