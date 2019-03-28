Lois E. Knopp, 91, a resident of Meadows Mennonite Home in Chenoa and formerly of Pontiac, passed away peacefully into her Lord and Savior’s arms at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chenoa with her family around her.

Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with the funeral immediately following at 4 p.m. with Pastor James O. Wolfe III officiating. Burial will follow at Patty Cemetery in rural Pontiac.

She was born on April 15, 1927 in Forrest to the late Roscoe and Dona (Brady) Birch.

Lois is survived by her three children, Allen (Kathie) Sancken of Garden City, Mo., Margo Law of Pontiac, and Nancy (Robert) Buel of Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Saville, Chris Sancken, Paul (Amanda) Sancken, Karen (Paul) Whetstone, Jim (Katie) Buel, Daniel Law, and Andy Buel; 22 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Dona Birch; the love of her life, Ralph J. Knopp; two brothers, Bill and Jesse; and six sisters, Dessie, Irene, Stella, Annie, Lena, and Jenny.

Lois’ loving heart, bright eyes and infectious smile were blessings to everyone who knew her. Her home was always open to friends and family. If you ever needed to talk or laugh or just sit and be quiet, you could always count on her to open her door, welcome you in, and offer you a Pepsi.

Her love for Jesus radiated through her and her first desire for all her family was that they would come to know Him and love each other the way He loved them. She will be dearly missed, but we know she is now whole thanks to the work Jesus did for her by dying on the cross and rising to life again.

Lois loved music, animals (especially her dog, Sunny) and supporting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in whatever ways she could. She graduated from Fairbury Township High School in 1945 and her high school yearbook dubbed her “a peppy kid with a gift for gab,” which anyone who knew her can tell you those words described Lois well; she was a “peppy kid” all her life.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Illini Service Dogs.

