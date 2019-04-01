John A. “Johnny” Johnson, 73, of Macomb, passed away at CountryView Care Center of Macomb at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Funeral services were held at Hurley Funeral Home in Havana at Noon on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial followed the services at Kilbourne Cemetery. Rev. Ted Shirley will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.