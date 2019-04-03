Paula J. Noel, 64, of Pontiac, died at 2:20 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Paula was born April 16, 1954 in Pontiac to John B. and Electra R. (Gredier) Wilson. She married Jerry Noel on May 2, 1994 in Pontiac. He survives in Pontiac.

Her daughter, Samantha R. (Paul) Koester of Cape Coral, Fla. and her brother, John B. Wilson of Pontiac also survive.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Memorials may be made to the local food pantry of the donor’s choice.

