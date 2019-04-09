Charles R. Whittier, 72, of Pontiac, died at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded with a private family service at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Charles was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Macomb, to Fred and Helen (Thomas) Whittier. He married Sharon Cunningham. They divorced.

He is survived by his daughter, Jenn (Frank) Corrigan of Pontiac; and three grandchildren.

His parents and one son, Steven Whittier, preceded him in death.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

