Joey A. Gossage, 37, of Colchester, IL, died at home Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 6:50 a.m.

He was born June 26, 1981 in Springfield, IL to parents Joseph and Bonnie J. (Bowen) Gossage. He married Amy Strange on March 15, 2003 in Macomb, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are son-Eli Joe Lee Gossage at home; sister-Sarah (Paul) Otto of Aurora, CO; step-father-Harold Vore of Eldon, MO; parents-in-law-Dan and Jan Strange of Macomb, IL; four brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; six nephews and four nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joey grew up in Vermont, IL and attended and graduated from VIT High School in May of 2000. As an adult, he moved to Macomb. He attended the Maple Avenue Christian Church in Macomb. He enjoyed being with his wife and son and hanging out with friends and family.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Maple Avenue Christian Church in Macomb, Pastor Donnie Case officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to the services. Interment is at Ridgeville Cemetery, Browning, IL. Memorials may be made to the Joey Gossage Memorial Fund

Services by Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria, IL. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org