Marjorie P. Hahn, 81, of Cullom, died at 11:25 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

According to her wishes, her body was donated to science. A memorial service and burial at West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom will be held at a later date.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom has charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hahn was born Jan. 9, 1938, at Streator, a daughter of Rollo U. and Alice G. (Kramer) Haren. She married Robert D. Hahn on Aug. 21, 1955, at her parents home in rural Charlotte. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1998.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara Hahn of Cullom and Joyce Polizzi of Sun City West, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Dustin Polizzi, Derek Hahn, Chelsey (Hahn) Ellis, Kadesia Hamilton and Jordan Hamilton; five great-grandchildren, Anthony Polizzi, Kyrie Jones, Gavin Ellis, Rylie Hahn and Kamari Jones; and a sister, Donna (Haren) Buckler of Pontiac.

Her parents; two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey; and two brothers, Galen Haren and Philip Haren, also preceded her in death.

In 1959, Marjorie and Bob started Hahn Industries, manufacturing ornamental concrete statuary. Marjorie continued to work in the business until the effects of Parkinson’s disease made it impossible. She was a member of Cullom United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Cullom Fire & EMS or Cullom Historical Society.

