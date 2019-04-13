Evert A. Dooley, 96, of Plymouth, IL died at 11:30 am Thursday April 11, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Augusta, IL by Pastor Rick Hertenstein. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran cemetery near Basco, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL. Memorials may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.