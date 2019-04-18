John W. Squier, 74, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, formerly of Carthage, IL died at 10:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at The Sheridan at Green Oaks assisted living facility in Lake Bluff.

He was born on August 24, 1944 in Carrollton, Illinois, the son of Art and June (Vetter) Squier.

John was a graduate of Camp Point Central High and Western Illinois University where he earned an MBA degree. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. He was also in the auto sales and salvage business with his brother after he retired from the Navy. He was a member of VFW Post 5117 in Carthage.

He is survived by his second wife, Elaine (Poster) Squier of Lake Bluff; three daughters: Charity Carter of Chehalis, Washington, Elizabeth Squier of Carthage, and Victoria Miranda of Round Lake Beach, Illinois; six grandchildren: Isabelle Miranda, Joshua Carter, Harleigh Carter, Jamee Carter, Brian Squier and Willow Squier; three great-grandchildren: Preston Carter, Daniel Carter and Presley Carter; two sisters: Robyn (Bill) Tatum of Carthage and Marlin Gunn of Carthage; and one brother: Butch (Pat) Squier of Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his six brothers: Ronnie, Donnie, Jerry, Lyndell, Charlie and Jay; and his first wife Lorelei.

John will be cremated in Lake Bluff and a celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date in Carthage.

Funeral arrangements by Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest www.RTfunerals.com or (847) 234-9649.