Juanita Fay Winter, 85, of Galva, died at 8:03 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home.

Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 27 at the First United Methodist Church in Galva. Pastor Trisha Chapman will officiate. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church.

Juanita was born July 11, 1933 in Macomb, IL, the daughter of Jacob and Pearl (Cheesman) Stoneking. She married Richard H. Winter on September 2, 1983 in Galesburg. Survivors include her husband of Galva, their children; Rhonda (Roger) Callahan, Terry Shryack and Gary Shryack, all of Galesburg, Julie (Kevin) Peachey of Varna, IL, Tim (Ruth) Shryack of Springfield, MO, Robert (Gail) Winter of Galesburg, Richard (Cheryl) Winter of Dunlap, IL and Denise Bailey of Knoxville, IL, her sister, Dolorus (Jim) Miller of Macomb, IL, twenty-one grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Dorothy Litchfield, a son and daughter-in-law, Paul (Crislyn) Winter and a son-in-law, Dennis Bailey.

Juanita graduated from Macomb High School in 1951. She worked as a clerk at Kroger's grocery store in Galesburg and Kewanee. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, scrapbooking and putting together family photo albums.