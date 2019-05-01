1943-2019



Rodney Jay Lowry, 75, of Belleville, IL born September 3, 1943 in Chicago, IL., passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Rodney married Jeannie Kegley of West Salem on June 14, 1969. Rodney proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Verna June Lowry (nee Strothman), also his brother, Ronald Jay Lowry. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jeannie; son, Greg (Cris) Lowry in Tennessee; step-son, Chris (Colleen) Hummel in California, 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a brother Greg (Sharon) Lowry of Centralia, IL.

Do Not Stand At My Grave And Weep

By Mary Elizabeth Frye

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there; I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on snow,

I am the sun on ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there; I did not die.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any Veterans organization in his memory. Additional condolences may be offered online at ValhallaGardensandFuneralHome.com

Services: A military graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 PM.



