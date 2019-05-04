Christina L. Lee, 61, of Pontiac, passed away at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Pontiac with Pastor Tim Hubert officiating. Burial with a graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Chenoa. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Christina was born May 14, 1957, in Dwight to Harold D. and Judith M. (Super) Leonard. She married Donald Lee. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her children, Janetta Zoeller of Pontiac and Mark Zoeller of Graymont; a brother, Steven (Darla) Leonard of Dwight; a sister, Carol Leonard of Odell; grandchildren, Darien Armour, Andrew Armour, Courtney Armour, and Marissa Krulak.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Christina attended schools in Dwight. She enjoyed being a door greeter at Walmart.

A member of First Lutheran Church in Pontiac, Christina loved to go camping and motorcycle riding. She enjoyed the sport of shooting and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed but her loved ones know her memory will live on through her donation with the Regional Organ Bank of Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.