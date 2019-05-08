1951-2019



David Michael Pipher, 68, of Mt. Erie, IL passed from this life to the next on May 5, 2019 at his home.

He was born February 23, 1951 in Noble, IL to Marjorie (Farmer) and Maynard Pipher. He married Donna Yohe on February 14, 1976 in Mt. Vernon, IL and she survives.

David was a lifelong truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Donna; one daughter, Crystal (Chris) Campbell of Staunton, IL; three sons: Michael (Moriah) Pipher of Olney, IL, Kevin (Ashley) Pipher of Noble, IL, and Kyle Pipher of Mt. Erie; two sisters: Donna Sue Campbell of Jupiter, FL and Teresa Hatcher of Derby, KS; one brother, Randy Pipher of Albion, IL; and four grandchildren: Braxton Pipher, Kristen Pipher, Parker Burton, and Kensley Burton.

David was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lynn Fitch Ginder.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Erie Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home of West Salem is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.