Patricia Ann Rodeffer, 77, of rural Dallas City, Illinois passed away at 1 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois.

The funeral service for Mrs. Rodeffer will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe with Pastor Nate McCarter officiating. Burial will be in the Durham Cemetery with Jordan Knight officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Banks & Beals. A memorial fund has been established for the LaHarpe Christian Church (to send kids to church camp), Illinois Cancer Society or Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab. To leave a condolence please visit Patricia’s obituary at banksandbeals.com.