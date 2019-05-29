Mura A. Tribley, 83, of Fairbury, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her residence.

Per Mura's wishes there will be a private family gathering. Cremation rites have been accorded and Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mura was born July 5, 1935, in daughter of Robert Francis Harold and Ann Monica Carr in Shelton, Wash. She married Wildon J. Tribley Nov. 16, 1956, in Shelton, Wash., then divorced in 1980. He died in 1994.

She is survived by son James (Tammy) Tribley; daughter Virginia (Eric) Ray, both of Fairbury; brother Harold (Joyce) Carr of Seattle, Wash.; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one half sister, Virginia Arrasmith in 1999.

