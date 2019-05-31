Patsy “Pat” Jared, age 85, passed away peacefully at the Sherman Home – Hospice of the Valley with family near on May 23, 2019. She had been a long time resident of Platteville prior to retiring to Arizona.

Pat was born on April 8, 1934 to George Darwin and Ruth (Hackett) McClure. She graduated from Colchester High School and attended Western Illinois State College in Macomb, Illinois. She met Alva H. Jared and was married on July 23, 1955. Pat finished her elementary education degree at University of Wisconsin-Platteville in1972 and occasionally substitute taught. While in Platteville, Pat was very active in Girl Scouts and served as both leader and town chairperson many years. She was also active in the Hospital Auxiliary and the United Methodist Church, volunteering her time to help others.

During retirement, Pat enjoyed doing calligraphy, making her own ornate greeting cards, water walking, knitting, and being in the sunshine. Pat was very involved at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church. Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a huge smile. She will be greatly missed.

Pat is survived by her two daughters: Jennifer (Mark) Anderson, Scottsdale, Arizona and Elizabeth (John Emert) Jared, Muncie, Indiana; a grandson Jacob Emert, Muncie, and a sister Marjorie Louderman (Max), Springfield, Illinois.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 on June 8, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church chapel in Sun City West, AZ. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Macomb, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Sherman Home – Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85054 or DaVita – Westbrook Dialysis, 13907 W. Camino Del Sol, Suite 103, Sun City West, AZ 85375