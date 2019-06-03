Mary Elizabeth (Van Fleet) Bartley, 92, of Macomb, Illinois, passed from this life at 8:13 AM Saturday June 1, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. after a short illness.

She was born on her mother’s birthday June 4, 1926 near Tennessee, Illinois. She was the 3rd daughter of George Van Fleet and Myrtle (Logan) Van Fleet. She married Melvin E. “Jack” Bartley on April 10, 1948.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother when she was only 4 years old. She was preceded in death by her dad when she was 14 years old. She was also preceded in death by her husband; 3 brothers, Frank Logan, Jackie Van Fleet, and David Van Fleet; 2 sisters, Margaret Van Brooker and Emma Micklick.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by nieces, Nina Fraise, Pat Boyer, Joyce Mercer, Carol Krbavac, Margie Solomon; and nephews, Jack Van Fleet and David Van Fleet. She had an extended family of many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted wife and helped her husband on the farm. She also worked 20 years at NTN Bower in Macomb. Early in her life, she worked for Town Talk Bakery.

Mary loved many dogs she raised in her home over the years. She was known as an avid reader and a friendly, caring person.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday June 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery west of Colmar, IL. Rev. A. Lee Unger will officiate. Calling hours will be from 1-4 PM Tuesday June 4, at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery.