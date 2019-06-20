Peggy Sue Ribordy, 61, went home to be with Jesus at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence after a long battle with breast cancer.

Her funeral will be held at noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, Ky. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City, Ky.

Friends may call at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. A calling will also be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, Ky.

Peggy was born Dec. 28, 1957, in Greenville, Ky., a daughter of Willis F. and Betty L. (Sigers) Goodman. She married John Ribordy on Oct. 25, 1975, in Central City, Ky. He survives in Odell.

Also surviving are three daughters, Pam (Chris) Murrell of Mont Belvieu, Texas, twin daughters, Mari (Robert) Dixon of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and Shari (Jason) Mundschenk of Carlock; five grandchildren, Jaydon Murrell, Sara Dixon, Calvin Dixon, Katelyn Mundschenk and Emma Murrell; two sisters, Teresia (William) Mitchell of Bremen, Ky., and Linda (Mike) Arnold of Central City, Ky.; one brother, Willis “Eddie” Goodman of Graham, Ky; her best friend, Pam Boggess of Greenville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy was a graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School. She worked for the U.S. Post Office, retiring in 2013. Mrs. Ribordy was a longtime member of Christian Fellowship of Pontiac. Peggy enjoyed knitting, coloring, crocheting, reading her Bible and spending time with her grandchildren.

Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by many.

Memorials in Peggy's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice.

