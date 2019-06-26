Kyle Eugene Murfin, 60, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, formerly of Macomb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home in Las Cruces. Arrangements will be announced by the Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville.
