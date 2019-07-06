Robert A. “Bob” Wills, 77, of Normal, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Services will be private and cremation rites will be accorded after services.

He was born March 18, 1942, in Joliet, son of Clarence Joseph “Joe” and Ada L. Burke Wills. He married Sandra I. Engelbrecht McCosh on Feb. 14, 1990.

Surviving are his wife, Sandy, of Normal; his mother, Ada L. Raby of Chenoa; his children, Scott (Karla) Wills of Wheaton and Lori (Brian) deFreese of Roanoke; and five grandchildren, Amanda (Simone) Longo, Jessica deFreese, Brandon deFreese, Trevor Wills and Alex Wills. Also surviving are his siblings, Shirley English of Benton, Ky., Ronald (Barbara) Wills of Thornton, Colo., Chuck Raby and Brian (Angel) Raby, both of Chenoa, and Ruthie Jo Bowie of Aledo.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Ruth.

Bob graduated in 1960 from Pontiac Township High School. He worked for 35 years at Caterpillar, Inc. in Mossville, Pontiac, East Peoria and Peoria before retiring as a purchasing agent.

Bob was an avid golfer, a member of CISA (Central Illinois Senior Amateur golf tour) and he also enjoyed organizing golf teams and outings. He enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and RVing with his wife during the winters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Online condolences may be left at www.carmodyflynn.com.