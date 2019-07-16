On the morning of July 11, 2019, Dr. William B Bradley of Macomb, Illinois passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

Bill, as he was known, was born on November 28, 1926 in Rushville, Indiana to Dorothy Bradley (née Easley) and R.B. Bradley. He was one of six children, who knew him as “Billy.”

On May 27, 1953, he married Pearle Poole of Surry, Virginia, and together they raised two sons, Rey (deceased) and Phil, and two daughters, Ann and Cathy.

In 1945, Bill graduated from Rushville High School and completed a bachelor and advanced degrees from Indiana University, earning his Doctorate of Physical Education in 1959. While at Indiana, he joined the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Bill was a standout, multi-sport high school and collegiate student-athlete. He was a member of the Indiana University Big Ten Conference Championship Football Team in 1945 and the All-Big Ten Conference Track Team in 1947. In 1970, he was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame District 25-F Lions Club Silver Anniversary High School Basketball Team.

From 1950-1952, Bill proudly served in the United States Army on active duty. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1952. He rose to the rank of 1st Lt., M.S.C., and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserve in 1958. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Campaign Star, United Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal after serving six months in Korea.

Bill was a dedicated educator at all levels, most notably as a Professor of Physical Education for Men at Western Illinois University from 1970-1993. While at WIU, he served on numerous committees and for 10 years as the Coordinator of the Sports Management Program, one of only four programs of its kind in the country at the time. His students fondly remember him as “Dollar Bill.” Prior to his tenure at WIU, Bill taught at Virginia State University, Southern University, Indiana University, and Fayetteville State University.

Bill coached several sports, serving as the head baseball coach at Virginia State College from 1967-1970 and for the American Legion baseball team in Macomb in the 70’s and 80’s. Two of his players went on to excel in the major leagues and numerous others in collegiate baseball.

Nationally, Bill was recognized as a leader in physical education, named to the President’s Council of Physical Fitness and Sports in the 70’s. He was a member of the 1968 U.S. Olympic Weightlifting Committee and the 1972 U.S. Olympic Baseball Committee. He was also a consultant for the National Youth Sports Program.

Bill was, of course, best known as an avid golfer and long-time supporter of O.L. Champion Golf Course in Macomb, achieving eight holes-in-one during his golf career. He was a founding member of the golf group known as “The Brothers.” In retirement, he and Pearle enjoyed winters in Lakeland, Florida, golfing with friends and family.

When not on the golf course, Bill enjoyed watching sports in person and on TV (especially Chicago teams), reading crime/detective novels, watching classic TV westerns, and chit-chatting with friends and complete strangers. He was an active community volunteer over the years, serving on numerous Boards and committees including The First Tee program in Macomb.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pearle, of Macomb; son, Phil Bradley (Ramona), of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter, Ann Bradley, of Cheltenham, Penn.; daughter, Cathy Bradley, of New York, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Megan Rose (Jesse), Curt Bradley (Rebecca), Courtney Tyler (Sheldon), and Angela Bradley; five great-grandchildren (Lola, Kane, Trai, Alayna, and Aiden); and sisters, Louella Goins of Rushville, Ind. and Joanne Bradley of Chicago, Ill..

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home at 11 a.m. where visitation will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made to the WIU Foundation/Arthur D. and Roselyn Chown Golf Learning Center, noting in memory of the Bill Bradley Memorial Bench Hole #8. Please sign the guest book and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com