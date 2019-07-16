Marty Thurman of rural Avon passed from this life April 5, 2019. He was born June 15, 1948 in Galesburg the son of Harry and Beverly Thurman. Marty married Gloria Bycroft September 7, 1969 at the Roseville Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife Gloria, son Lance (Margaret) Thurman of Springfield Ill.,; grandchildren Chase, Abbigail, Kale, and Knox Thurman. Also, son Jared (Alison) Thurman of Fairfax, Va. and granddaughters Emma, Nora and Maya Thurman. Also surviving is Granddaughter Whitney (Phillip) Brown of Clinton Ia. and great granddaughter Leyla Brown. Also surviving Marty is his brother Kerry (Tillie) Thurman of Fairview Heights Ill. and sister Denise (Don) Thomas of Little Swan Lake, as well as nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Erin Thurman.

Marty grew up in Appleton area, attending Appleton and Knoxville schools. He graduated from Roseville High School. He attended Western Illinois University and graduated from the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy. Marty worked many years in retail Pharmacy in the Monmouth area and McDonough District Hospital Pharmacy. He served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was an Airborne Officer training soldiers to be “tankers.” He was an avid exercise and longtime runner, participating in distance races like Bix 7K and Quad City marathon. He recently competed in the Canton mini triathlon in honor of his grandson Chase. Marty was a member and leader in the Roseville Christian Church. He spent several years serving the Monmouth schools as a board member. Marty enjoyed people and tried always to conduct his personal and professional lives with integrity. He loved his family, holding them close to his heart in prayer.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Roseville Christian Church. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Roseville Christian Church. Burial of cremains will be in the Warren County Memorial Park Cemetery, Monmouth, Ill. Memorials may be made to Roseville Christian Church or Marty Thurman Education Fund for his grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home in Roseville is in charge of arrangements.