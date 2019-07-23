Richard E. “Dick” Kafer, 78, Fairbury, died at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Friends may call from 3:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury, followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Dick was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Weston, the son of Ben and Elsie Neth Kafer. He married Jeanne Smith on April 8, 1960, in Fairbury, She survives.

Other survivors include his children, John Kafer, Dwight, Leanne (Tim) Kopischke, Savoy, Josh (Dana) Kafer, Fairbury; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Eleanor (Jim) Mott, Carol (Jerry) McGivern, both of Bloomington; and one brother, Kenneth (Gail) Kafer, Fairbury.

A son, Tom; two brothers; and two sisters preceded him in death.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or Dominy Memorial Library, both in Fairbury.

