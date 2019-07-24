Lyman “Max” Moore, 80, of Chatsworth passed away at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church, Chatsworth with the Rev. Lynette Barnett officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Max was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Marion, Ind., the son of Lyman and Ruth Stroup Moore. He married Linda Allen of Cullom (mother of his children) on Aug. 30, 1959. She passed away May 7, 1991. he was remarried to Vicky Sorey on Dec. 2, 1995. She survives.

He is also survived by a daughter, Leanne Moore, Tampa, Fla.; a son, Steve (Tammy) Moore, Chatsworth; a stepson, Gene (Robin) Sorey, Rice Lake, Wis.; a brother, Jack (Shirley) Moore, Mattoon; six grandchildren, Dani (Danielle) Moore of Australia, Shawn (Shana) Moore, Chenoa, Brad Moore, Chatsworth, Linda (Frank) Turner, Chenoa, Jesse Moore, Waverly, Tenn., and Sam Moore, Chatsworth; two stepgrandchildren, Gavin Sorey, San Diego, Calif., and Garin (Katie) Sorey, Rice Lake, Wis; and five great-grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis (Skip) Karcher.

Max graduated from Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School in 1956. Max proudly served in the Army National Guard of Illinois from 1956-1961.

Max was a building contractor for many years, building farm buildings and several homes. He also owned a garage during many of those years. He worked nearly 10 years at Chanute Air Force Base as a civilian employee, painting the museum Air Force planes. He owned the Moore Hardware store in Chatsworth from 1995-2010. He previously worked at Honegger’s in Fairbury, Diller Tile clay tile factory in Chatsworth and also drove a truck for several years.

Max was an active member of the United Methodist Church, serving as lay speaker as well as ushering and singing. He helped build the new church building. He participated in several Emmaus walks and their prison ministry.

Max was the 2009 recipient of the Noble Pearson Award. He was a member of the American Legion and previous member of the Lions Club and the Chatsworth Library board.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, watching the Bulls and the Bears, and listening to and singing gospel music.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the United Methodist Church or OSF Hospice.

Online condolences may left at www.calvertmemorial.com.