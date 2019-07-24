1940-2019



Sue Grove, age 79, of Olney, passed away at 12:00 PM (NOON) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens in Olney. Pastor Bryan White will be officiating.

Sue was born on March 7, 1940 in Browns, the daughter of Ralph & Ferris (Michels) Crackel. She later married Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Grove on July 3, 1969 in Olney. He survives.

She was a member of First Assembly of God in Olney. She enjoyed sewing, planting and tending to her flowers, feeding her hummingbirds, and most of all spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Sue is survived by her husband Kenny Grove of Olney; 2 sons Kevin Lee Grove of Olney and Randy Lynn Cunningham (Robin Garwood) of Parkersburg; 4 daughters Tammy Sue Hiles of Wisconsin, Sherry Athena Cutsinger (Eugene) of Bicknell, Regina Michelle Grove of Marion, Brenda Kay McCullough (Mike) of Oaktown; brother Keith Crackel (Mary) of Grayville; sister Marla Moody of Bridgeport; several nieces & nephews; special grandson Kenny Grove; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph & Ferris Crackel, son Jed Cunningham, sister Kay, brother and sister-in-law Lyndon & Ladonna Crackel.

