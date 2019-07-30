Lois R. Earing, 95, Pontiac, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 29,2019, at Evenglow Lodge Health Center, Pontiac.

Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, with Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will be in Kempton Cemtery, Kempton.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Lois was born Jan. 1, 1924, in Normal to Joseph and Elsie L. (Sengpiel) Partridge. She married G. Lloyd Earing on Sept. 16, 1945. He passed away on Aug. 21, 1978.

Surivors include two daughters, Pam (Joe Stock) Earing of Pontiac, and Karen (Tim) Earing-Winter of Telford, Tenn.; a grandchild, Karen (Jim) Cupples; great-grandchildren, Miranda Cupples, Mary Kate Cupples, Ryan Cupples; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Rita Godbee, Donna Jean Earing, Margaret Earing, and Yvonne Lewis.

Her parents; one granddaughter, Lori Falcon; one sister, Janet Cribbet; one stepbrother, Bill Lewis; and brothers-in-law, Frank Earing and Eugene Earing also preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Casey High School in Casey. She then attended Gallagher Business School in Kankakee. She worked at the Pontiac ASC office, Madison Street Clinic, and for Century 21 Realty in Pontiac.

Lois was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac.

Lois loved being with her family; they will cherish the memories of her laughter and giggles.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, or Evenglow Lodge Health Center in Pontiac.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.