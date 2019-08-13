Earl E. Gerber, 92, Fairbury, died at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his residence in Fairbury.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Apostolic Christian Church of Forrest. Burial will be in North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, rural Forrest.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church in Forrest.

Mr. Gerber was born June 24, 1927, in Forrest, a son to Ernest and Matilda (Wanner) Gerber. He married Esther Metz on Sept. 23, 1951, in Forrest. She survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are five children, Wayne (Carolyn) Gerber of Fairbury, Kathy (Jerry) Leman of Secor, Alan (Marcia) Gerber of Forrest, Sandra (Jim) Schneider of Fairbury, Trish (Martin) Steidinger of Fairbury; 30 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosetta Stoller of Fairbury, Betty Enserink of Escondido, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Faith Gerber of Vernon, Conn.; and two brothers, Melvin (Mildred) Gerber and Everett (Nancy) Gerber, both of Ellington, Conn.

His parents and siblings, Emanuel Gerber, Margaret Fehr, Mary Lou, Donald and Ronald Gerber; and five great-grandchildren preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury; Apostolic Christian Church of Forrest; or OSF Hospice.

