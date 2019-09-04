Ronald Lee “Hoot” Greer, 80, of Rushville, Ill., formerly of Littleton, Ill. passed away at 11:53 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Mill Creek Memory Care in Springfield, Ill.

He was born on May 20, 1939 at the family farm near Littleton, Ill. He was the son of the late Joseph Ward & Mary Marjorie Winters Greer. He graduated from Rushville High School with the class of 1957.

He married Carol Sue Davis on February 22, 1959. She survives along with two daughters, Rhonda Briney & husband Matthew of Astoria, Ill., Toni McDowell of Springfield, Ill., four grandchildren, Amber Briney Rector & husband Leighton, Andrew Briney, Lauren McDowell, Lucas McDowell, three great-grandchildren, Addie, Lily & Peyton Rector, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Greer & sister-in-law Pat. He was a life-long farmer & a member of the Littleton United Methodist Church, Rushville Lodge #9 AF & AM & Quincy Consistory AASR.

He was also a member of the Schuyler County Fair Board for many years, where he served as superintendent of the draft horses. From the time he was a little boy Ronnie loved horses. He bought & sold Quarter horses, Belgian draft horses & Standard bred harness horses.

His greatest joy was his family and spending time with his many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Kirkham officiating. Interment will follow on the family lot in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Masonic services to follow by Rushville Lodge #9 AF & AM. Memorials may be given to Littleton United Methodist Church or Culbertson Hospital Foundation. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com



