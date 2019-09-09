Wilma H. Lewis, 86, of Havana and formerly of Lewistown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at her home.

LEWISTOWN — Wilma H. Lewis, 86, of Havana and formerly of Lewistown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born Dec. 11, 1932 at Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mary Pohren. She married Raymond A. Lewis on April 14, 1951 at Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters. Survivors include three sons, Steve Lewis of Durango, Colorado, David Lewis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Andy (Marti) Lewis of St. Louis, Missouri; two daughters, Kim (Bob) Lewis-Ragsdale of Phoenix, Arizona, and Anne (Butch) Davis of Havana; and two grandchildren, Drew and Devin Lewis of Durango, Colorado.

Wilma and her husband, Ray, owned and operated the former Hilda’s Pantry in Lewistown from 1974-1982. They later owned and operated the Junction Cafe in Fiatt from 1989-1995.

Cremation was accorded and a private family memorial service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to Mason District Hospital or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Havana.

