Robert Flynn, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his residence.

CANTON — Robert Flynn, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1932 in Canton to Harry Earl and Gladys (Conrad) Flynn. They preceded him in death.

Surviving are three children, David (Kristy Hedges) Flynn of Canton, Bruce Flynn of Canton and Darren (Lisa Rosich) Flynn of Canton; three sisters, Betty Kost of Canton, Lila Williams of Canton and Mary Brown of Missouri; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Janet (Rohrer) Meadows.

Robert served in the U.S. Army and worked at Freeman United Coal Company from 1963 until retiring in 1994.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Fulton County Humane Society.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com