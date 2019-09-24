Reva Isabelle Nelson, 101, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 10:12 p.m. Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at the Elms Nursing Home in Macomb, Illinois.

She was born September 14, 1917 in Hire Township, McDonough County Illinois to Earl and Etta Yard Argenbright; she married Frank Clair Nelson on February 20, 1936 in Galesburg, Illinois. He preceded her in death on October 18, 1981.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Nelson; son-in-law Rodney Bean and a granddaughter Beverly Nelson; brothers, Dale and Don Argenbright and a sister, Marjorie Nell.

She is survived by William Nelson of Colchester, Illinois; daughters, Linda Bean of Bushnell, Illinois, Marcia (Dennis) Bunt of Taylorville, Illinois; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren with one great-great-grandchild expected in October and several nieces and nephews.

Reva attended the one room school, Thompson College, and also Blandinsville High School.

She was a member of the Church of God Abrahamic Faith.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Bonnie Gaddis will officiate.

Cremation has been accorded.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church of God Abrahamic Faith.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church of God Abrahamic Faith.

Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.