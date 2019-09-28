Eric W. Miller, 53, of Lewistown, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

LEWISTOWN — Eric W. Miller, 53, of Lewistown, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born July 25, 1966 at Havana, the son of Larry Wilson and Patricia Ann (Force) Miller. Survivors include one sister, Rita Gerber of Lewistown; two step-brothers, Loy E. “Jr” (Nancy Elliott) Bridges of Havana and Michael Bridges of Havana; two step-sisters, Barbara (Harold) Lee of Farmington and Karen (Daniel) Holmes of Havana; several nieces and nephews including Nicky Gerber and Sarah Lehman; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Eric was a truck driver and farmer. He was a member of Lewistown VFW Post 5001, Lewistown Odd Fellows Lodge and Lewistown Lodge 104 AF & AM.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. Condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com