Funeral services for Wayne R. Rork, 92, of Fairbury, were held at 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury, with a visitation prior to the service. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sibley.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, had charge of arrangements.

Mr. Rork died at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Born Oct. 27, 1926, in Streator, Mr. Rork was the son of Burley and Lillian Wilk Rork. He married Marie Meyer on Dec. 13, 1948, in Sibley. She preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 1979. He then married Nancy Johnson on Sept. 6, 1980, in Sibley. She preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 1990.

Survivors include one son, Jerry (Susan) Rork of Pontiac; two daughters, Merri Seelow of Lovingston, Nancy (Steve) Cosner of East Peoria; one stepson, Harry (Lynette) Johnson of Fairbury; one stepdaughter, Tammy (Jay) Johnson-Sibbing of Clinton, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by one brother, four sisters, and one son.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Cystic Fibrosis.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.



