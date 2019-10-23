Raymond J. Schisler, 89, of Lewistown passed away at 6:18 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

LEWISTOWN — Raymond J. Schisler, 89, of Lewistown passed away at 6:18 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born Sept. 7, 1930, a son of Ray and Emma (Derry) Schisler. He married Frances G. Keeler on Oct. 2, 1954. She died Feb. 16, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He later married Maurine (Cooper) Derry, and she survives. Also surviving are three children, Larry Schisler of Little America, Beverly (Jeff) Lynch of Pekin, and Lori (Billy) Braden of Canton; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Ray was a heavy equipment operator for several coal mines retiring from Freeman United Coal Mine at Industry. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a military policeman. Ray was a member of the Waterford Union Church and later attended the Lewistown Nazarene Church. He was also a member of the UMWA, Lewistown VFW Post 5001, and Lewistown American Legion Bishop Post 1. Ray was a hard worker and loved spending time at the Schisler Family Farm where he enjoyed picking apples, raising cattle, and mushrooming. He enjoyed family reunions and felt it was important for all his family to attend.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown with Kevin Stoneking officiating. A military service will be conducted by the Lewistown VFW Post 5001 and the Lewistown American Legion Bishop Post 1. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com.