CANTON – James Albert Bock, 71, of Canton, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Graham Hospital. He was born on Jan. 23, 1948 in Peoria to Albert N. and Grace (Minor) Bock.

Surviving are two daughters, Jodi (Denis) Ingle of Avon and Janelle (Tim) Postin of Canton; six grandchildren, Blake, Addison, Abrielle, Alannah, Izaiah and Ariaonna; and one brother, Edward Bock of Hanna City.

James was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steven Bock.

James worked as a mechanic in the United States Army and also at several local shops around Canton. He was a member of the Canton American Legion Post #16. James loved hunting and fishing and was truly an outdoorsman. He loved to build models and spend time with his family.

James served in the United States Army and the United States Navy.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Rev. Dennis Owens will officiate. Burial of Ashes with military honors will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory. Memorials can be made to the Family for Funeral Expenses.

