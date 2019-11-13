Donald F. Thurston, 82, of Hooppole, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home. Funeral services

will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church, Hooppole. Reverend

Dan Wright will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Vandemore

Funeral Homes and Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services and

private inurnment will be at a later date at Hooppole Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Donald Thurston

Memorial Fund.

Donald was born January 30, 1937, the son of Franklin and Erma (Barton) Thurston, in Kewanee. He graduated

from Wyoming High School. He proudly served in the National Guard. On August 16, 1959, he married Joyce K.

Goembel at Calvary Church, Hooppole. Donald farmed in rural Wyoming and Hooppole for many years, then was a

truck driver with Star Transport for many years, from which he retired. He loved fishing, enjoyed camping, playing

Bocce Ball, and playing Aggravation board game at family events.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joyce; children, LuAnn (Dan) DeGrave, Atkinson, Deb (Vern)

Carlson, Annawan, Frank (Colleen) Thurston, Mineral, Jennifer (Chuck) Miller, Hooppole; ten grandchildren;

fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Erma, and special brother, Ernest “Porky” Blakey.