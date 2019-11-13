Wayne C. Berry, Jr., age 78 of Paris, Illinois, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois. Mr. Berry was a teacher and coach at Crestwood School in Paris. His successful career took several teams to the state level and he received the Coach of the Year Award from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 1985. An avid outdoorsman, he held memberships in the National Rifle Association, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, White Tails Unlimited, and Edgar County Long Beards. He shared this passion with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the International Brick Collectors Association and loved traveling to brick trades across the nation with his wife. He was a tissue and eye donor to Gift Of Hope.

Born June 9, 1941 in Olney, Illinois, Wayne was the son of Wayne C. Berry, Sr. and Bernadine (Walser) Berry. He married Glenda Jennings June 25, 1961 in Olney, Illinois. Survivors include his father, Wayne C. Berry, Sr. of Paris, his wife Glenda Jennings Berry of Paris, three daughters; Diane Berry Slough and her husband Scott of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Lori Berry Allen and her husband Ralph of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois, and Darcy Berry Keys and her husband Tim of Paris, one brother Robert D. Berry and his wife Donna of Fenton, Missouri, two sisters, Janette M. Van Hoesen and her husband Bill of Bethalto, Illinois and Barbara K. Berger and her husband John of Nashville, Tennessee, ten grandchildren; Calla Cuff of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Caitlin Shores and her husband Trent of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Francesca Boewe of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, John Tyler Boewe of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hannah Allen, Rachel Allen and Elizabeth Allen, all of Champaign, Illinois, Ralph Walker Allen of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois, Dalton Doody and her husband Michael of Cisne, Illinois, and Tatum Trego of Paris, Illinois, and six great grandsons; Ezekiel Cuff, Levi Cuff, Asher Cuff, Isaac Cuff, Rowan Shores, and Michael John Doody. He was preceded in death by his mother and son-in-law, Darrel Bell.

Following cremation, memorial visitation for Mr. Berry will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the gymnasium at Crestwood School 15601 US Highway 150 Paris, Illinois 61944. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Edgar County Long Beards for the Jake's Outing or the Coach Wayne Berry, Jr. Scholarship Fund, in care of the Edgar County Community Foundation. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com.