Retired Colonel Sherwin “Butch” Desens died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. He was 98 years old.

He was born in Union Hill, Illinois on June 25, 1921, and graduated from Reddick High School in 1939. He attended the University of Illinois in Urbana before volunteering for military service in 1942 after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

In WW2 he flew 70 missions in P-47’s with the 362nd fighter group in England. He survived a mid-air collision and bailed out of his plane 3 times. The 3rd time near Vire, France where he was captured as a POW. He was freed from Stalag Luft 1 Barth Germany May, 1945. A 2018 documentary titled “25 Steps” produced by Steffan Tubbs features the life of Butch and Bob McAdams and their friendship and connection to Stalag Luft 1 POW camp, a truly amazing story.

He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Walsh in July of 1945. They moved to Janesville, Wisconsin and started a family before reenlisting in the Air Force. He flew air rescue in the Korean War, DCO for 9th bomb wing flying B-47s. After attending The national war college, he became Wing Commander for the 43rd Bomb Wing flying B-58’s at Little Rock AFB in including B52 missions during Vietnam.

Retiring in 1973 as a member of the Joint strategic planning staff in Omaha, he and Marilyn designed and built a home in Perry Park CO. He spent his time golfing, skiing, taking in Rockies games, spending winters in Arizona, helping family and friends whenever they needed it and going to many grandchild related events. They moved to Wind Crest in Highlands Ranch CO in 2007.

He will be remembered for his love of family and country, kindness to others, humility, his great laugh, compassion, telling a good story, his courage, and sacrifice.

His decorations included The Silver Star, The Distinguished Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air medal with 12 Oak leaf Clusters, the Croix de Guerre from France, and several others.

Butch was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn (2016). He will be deeply missed by his two children Nancy and Paul (Lynn), 5 grandchildren Rachael (Tyler), Danny (Tara), John (Lindsey), Kelly (Mike), Michelle (John) and 7 great grandchildren Christopher, David, Landon, Lee, Celia, Madison and Reagan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.

A reception for friends and family to celebrate Butch and Marilyn will be held on Sunday, November 24th from 1 to 3pm at Windcrest Retirement Community, 3235 Mill Vista Rd., Highlands Ranch in the Red Rocks room.

When you arrive at the front gate, please let them know that you are there for Butch and Marilyn Desens’ Celebration of Life reception and they will give you a map on how to get to the right building.